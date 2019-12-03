Construction begins at SA hydrogen facility

The construction of the Australian Gas Networks’ (AGN) hydrogen facility has officially commenced.

AGN, part of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), officially began construction of the Hydrogen Park SA (HyP SA) at the Tonsley Innovation District, south of Adelaide this week, with the works coming at a time when hydrogen has been spotlighted on the energy agenda.

AGN CEO Ben Wilson said the facility is a significant milestone for hydrogen in not only South Australia, but the entire nation.

“At HyP SA we will be building a 1.25 MW electrolyser as the first Australian demonstration project of its scale and size, with small quantities of renewable hydrogen produced and blended into the local gas distribution network next year,” said Mr Wilson.

“The decarbonisation challenge is huge and many solutions are needed for Australia to meet its emission reduction targets, and that includes gas stepping up to play its part,” said Mr Wilson.

“Developing the hydrogen economy will also play a key role and the momentum around hydrogen is building with burgeoning research and development underway.

“Commercial hydrogen production is achievable and can decarbonise Australia’s energy mix while at the same time accessing export markets.”

Late last month, the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Council released the National Hydrogen Strategy, which outlines a path to develop the energy source into a major export industry in Australia by 2030.

AGN’s project is one of the most prominent hydrogen projects currently underway in Australia and will contribute to the company’s vision to eventually deliver 100 per cent renewable gas.

AGN has been supported by a $4.9 million grant from the South Australian Government’s Renewable Technology Fund to build and operate the project.

By mid-2020, AGN expects the $11.4 million facility will begin its renewable hydrogen production.

