Public comment opens for gas standard

28 November 2019

AS 4564 (General Purpose Natural Gas) has been released for a public comment and review period.

Earlier this week, the project committee – AG-010 Natural Gas Quality Specifications – released the final draft of AS 4564 (General Purpose Natural Gas).

The public comment period is open until 23 January 2020 and must be submitted via the Standards Australia website to be considered.

Click here to download the draft and make a comment.

For more information visit the Standards Australia website.

If you have industry news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au

Show more

Related articles

Photo of Construction begins at SA hydrogen facility

Construction begins at SA hydrogen facility

3 December 2019
Photo of New Brisbane gas pipeline commissioned

New Brisbane gas pipeline commissioned

28 November 2019
Photo of National Hydrogen Strategy released

National Hydrogen Strategy released

28 November 2019
Photo of Comet Ridge signs major gas deal

Comet Ridge signs major gas deal

28 November 2019
Back to top button
Close
Close