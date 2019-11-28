Public comment opens for gas standard

AS 4564 (General Purpose Natural Gas) has been released for a public comment and review period.

Earlier this week, the project committee – AG-010 Natural Gas Quality Specifications – released the final draft of AS 4564 (General Purpose Natural Gas).

The public comment period is open until 23 January 2020 and must be submitted via the Standards Australia website to be considered.

Click here to download the draft and make a comment.

For more information visit the Standards Australia website.

