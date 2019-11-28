New Brisbane gas pipeline commissioned

A new gas pipeline running under the Brisbane River has been commissioned in Queensland.

Completed by the Australian Gas Networks (AGN) arm of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), the $8 million pipeline runs 1.84 km and includes a 930 m stretch under the Brisbane River.

The pipeline duplicates the river crossing from Murarrie to Pinkenba and AGIG said the project would provide a long-term natural gas supply to more than 80,000 Brisbane customers.

“Management and timing were crucial components to the success of the project which also involved parts of the construction process being undertaken in a heavily built up environment and negotiations required with key land stakeholders along the pipeline route,” said AGIG Chief Customer Officer Andrew Staniford.

“For AGN, it continues our successful completion in a range of milestone Queensland infrastructure projects, including construction of the $20 million Bundaberg Port gas pipeline which has provided capacity to meet future demands of new business and industry in the area.”

AGIG owns and operates approximately 40,000 km of gas pipelines throughout Australia.

