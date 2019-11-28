National Hydrogen Strategy released

The Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Council has released Australia’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

In development for nearly 12 months, the strategy was developed by COAG’s Hydrogen Working Group, chaired by Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel, and provides a plan for Australian governments and industry to grow the country’s hydrogen sector and turn the resource into a major energy export by 2030.

The strategy was created through analysis and consultation with industry experts, the public and government officials and also includes an extensive portion of original research.

The Energy Council intends for the strategy to be continually updated and revisited as the industry develops, but Dr Finkel said Australian companies and investors were ready now to develop hydrogen.

“The potential to export clean hydrogen is substantial, with the International Energy Agency and the World Energy Council both identifying Australia as a potential hydrogen production powerhouse,” said Dr Finkel.

“The challenge is to develop the early demand that will enable the suppliers to begin their journey down the cost curve.

“The best way to start this journey is for governments and industry to work together in the manner outlined in this strategy.”

The Australian Hydrogen Council (AHC) welcomed the release of the strategy, with AHC CEO Dr Fiona Simon saying it provides a clear national vision for the energy source.

“The versatility of hydrogen energy means it can be used to fuel Australian transport, heat Australian homes or power Australian industry,” said Dr Simon.

“Hydrogen can help solve the storage puzzle for our renewable energy rich nation, storing excess renewable power which can be fed back into our electricity grid to ensure reliable electricity supply.

“The National Hydrogen Strategy is a big step forward for energy policy in Australia.

“It is important for all levels of government and industry to move quickly to take advantage of the global momentum for hydrogen and maximise the unique opportunities available with key export markets.”

Click here to view the strategy.

For more information visit the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au