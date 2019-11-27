W2BH project receives national award

The Wentworth the Broken Hill Pipeline Project (W2BH) has received top honours at the Civil Contractor Federation’s National Earth Awards.

The 270 km water WaterNSW pipeline was delivered on time and on budget by joint venture partners MPC Kinetic and John Holland.

Earlier this year, the project won the Federation’s NSW Earth Award, before going up against three other finalists from Victoria, Northern Territory and South Australia for the National Award.

A panel of judges awarded W2BH the national honour due to innovative construction methods, a prominent focus on industry-best safety standards and record-breaking production rates.

The project also exceeded all social performance targets on local content, employment and Aboriginal engagement and training.

Prior to the pipeline’s construction, Broken Hill and surrounding communities had suffered from significant water shortages.

Construction began in January 2018 and the final pipe was laid in October the same year, with the pipeline now supplying up to 37.4 megalitres of water per day from the Murray River.

