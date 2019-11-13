Six ventures win gas blocks

Six ventures have won gas exploration rights across the Bowen and Surat basins.

A total of 3,450 km2 of acreage has been awarded by the Queensland Government, with two of the ventures having been earmarked to supply gas to the domestic market only.

Of the six, Galilee Energy has obtained the largest area of land, winning 1,425 km2 in the region south of Emerald in the Bowen Basin.

The land is located in close proximity to Jemena’s proposed Galilee Gas Pipeline and less than 10 km from the northern Denison gas fields.

Galilee Managing Director Peter Lansom said the land was a significant addition to the company’s portfolio.

“This tender release provides further opportunities to explore and develop new areas in Queensland’s gas rich basins and we look forward to building a strong, sustainable relationship with the Central Highlands community,” he said.

Comet Ridge has won the right to explore 450 km2 of land in the Bowen Basin, which is located directly north of the company’s Mahalo Gas Project.

Comet Ridge Managing Director Tor McCaul said winning this new block, of which the gas has been reserved for domestic supply, was probably the most significant step forward for the company in 10 years.

The other domestic supply only block was awarded to Denison Gas in a 568 km2 section also located southeast of Emerald.

A joint venture (JV) between Real Energy and Strata X Energy was awarded 153 km2 of acreage in the Surat Basin, with the land located within the Walloon CSG Fairway.

The 50-50 JV has been named Project Venus and Real Energy Managing Director Scott Brown said the aim will be to bring the development into production in the next few years.

“This is high quality gas acreage and we see tremendous potential of this significant gas acreage,” he said.

The remaining blocks were awarded to a Westside and Australian Pacific LNG JV who won 753 km2 east of Taroom, while Santos was awarded two areas east of Roma, totalling 102 km2.

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the blocks were all in proven basins.

“Queensland is open for business and I encourage these companies to progress the necessary approvals to get the gas and associated jobs flowing,” he said.

