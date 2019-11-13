Scarborough resource significantly increased

Woodside says the completion of integrated subsurface studies has increased the resource volume of the Scarborough field by 52 per cent.

Located mainly within the WA-1-R lease offshore Western Australia, the Scarborough field is a gas resource operated by Woodside tabled for a final investment decision in the first half of 2020.

Following a full waveform inversion 3D seismic reprocessing operation and an updated petrophysical interpretation, Woodside said the estimated gross contingent resource (2C) dry gas volume of the field had increased from 206 billion m3 to 314 billion m3.

As a result of the upswing, the Greater Scarborough region, which covers the Scarborough, Thebe and Jupiter fields across additional leases WA-61-R, WA-62-R and WA-63-R, now has a total estimated 2C volume of 368 billion m3, an increase of 41 per cent from 260 billion m3.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said the increase was possible thanks to the use of world leading technology.

“By unlocking the huge potential of the Scarborough gas resource we’ve strengthened the case for development,” he said.

“This resource upgrade further improves Scarborough’s existing value proposition as we target the delivery of a new, globally competitive LNG project from 2024.”

Woodside has a 75 per cent interest in WA-1-R and is looking to develop Scarborough via a deep-water floating production unit and a 430 km pipeline to a potential second LNG production train at the Pluto LNG facility in WA.

