West Erregulla test results “outstanding”

Joint venture (JV) partners say flow tests conducted at the West Erregulla 2 well have produced high quality results.

Project operator Strike Energy reported the Kingia Sandstone zone is currently being tested, with 48 m of perforations placed across the interval between 4,799 and 4,951 m measured depth.

Through a 2 inch (51 mm) choke, a flow rate of approximately 1.95 million m3/day was achieved with 700 psig wellhead pressure over a one-hour period.

Strike said indications were that the reservoir has the capacity to flow at higher rates with production limited by surface equipment constraints, but the testing has nevertheless exceeded initial expectations.

Strike Managing Director and CEO Stuart Nicholls said the company’s interpretation was of a “very high-quality reservoir with excellent productivity”.

“This result, along with the significant upside in the High Cliff and Wagina formations, increases the attractiveness of West Erregulla as the company progresses towards appraisal and development of these resources in the Perth Basin,” he said.

“Flow rates of this nature support’s Strike’s view that West Erregulla, as a function of its size and quality, may indeed produce some of the lowest cost gas in Australia.”

JV partner Warrego Energy was also positive about the prospects of gas field and the EP469 acreage.

Warrego Managing Director and CEO Dennis Donald said the test validates the view that West Erregulla is a high quality resource in the onshore Perth Basin.

“Only one third of the EP469 block area has been mapped by 3D seismic and we are optimistic that further West Erregulla-like resources will be identified during the 2020 campaign,” he said.

Strike and Warrego are 50-50 partners in EP469 which is located in Western Australia.

