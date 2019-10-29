Sole five months delayed

First gas from the Sole Gas Project is now expected in December this year, approximately five months later than originally planned.

In its quarterly report this week, Cooper Energy revealed that while commissioning of the offshore facilities has been completed, APA Group is still finishing the upgrades to the onshore Orbost Gas Plant.

These works are approaching completion, with the western section of the plant currently undergoing commissioning and the electrical system connected to the Sole control umbilical; however, the remaining commissioning activities are not expected to commence until November, extending the first gas date out to December.

With gas production and sales deferred due to the delay, Cooper is receiving liquidated damages during this period.

Cooper said Sole was still coming in under budget and the company had achieved a successful quarter for the period ending 30 September 2019, seeing a 21 per cent rise in revenue and a 22 per cent rise in production compared to the previous three months.

“Quarterly sales revenue was a record, we completed the offshore development of the Sole gas field, made the promising gas field discovery at Annie, had successful oil appraisal drilling results at Parsons in the Cooper Basin and spudded Dombey-1 which recorded a new gas field discovery in the onshore Otway Basin after quarter’s end,” Cooper Managing Director David Maxwell said.

“The busy work program continues in the current quarter – assessing the results at Annie and Dombey, resuming drilling in the Cooper Basin, commencing commissioning at Sole, completing the Minerva Gas Plant acquisition and preparing our next offshore drilling campaign.”

