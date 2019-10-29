Beach hits gas at Beharra

Beach Energy has made a new gas field discovery in the Perth Basin.

The find was made at Beach’s Beharra Springs Deep-1 well in its Western Australia licence L11, with interpretation of wireline log data identifying a gas bearing reservoir in the Kingia Sandstone.

Beach said the well intersected an estimated net gas pay of 36 m at a depth of 3,935 m on its way to a total drilled depth of 4,170 m.

No gas-water contact was encountered in the well and the logging data indicated an average estimated porosity of 14.5 per cent across the net pay interval.

Beach Energy Managing Director Matt Kay said the positive discovery was further validation of the Perth Basin’s gas potential, as the company looks to also invest in nearby asset, the Waitsia project.

“Our near-term plans include the expansion of Waitsia Stage 1, reaching final investment decision on Waitsia Stage 2 and acquisition of the Trieste 3D seismic survey over the coming months to high grade a number of prospects and leas as future drilling candidates,” he said.

“The location of the Beharra Springs Deep-1 well, 450 m from the Beharra Springs gas processing facility provides an opportunity to conduct extensive deliverability testing whilst commercialising a portion of the gas.”

In addition to its proximity to the Waitsia project, Beharra Springs Deep-1 is located 15 km southwest of the West Erregulla-2 well operated by Strike Energy, which has continued to draw industry interest over the last few months thanks to its own significant gas find.

The success of the well has lifted the confidence of other Perth Basin gas explorers, including Norwest Energy, who recently upgraded the prospective resources of the acreage it shares with Energy Resources Limited on the back of the West Erregulla find.

Beach operates L11 with a 50 per cent interest, while Misui E&P Australia holds the remaining 50 per cent.

