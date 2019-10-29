Armour spuds another Kincora well

Armour Energy has spudded the Horseshoe 4 development well in southwest Queensland.

Located on the Roma Shelf and part of Armour’s 100 per cent owned Kincora Project, Horseshoe 4 is being drilled to assess the gas potential of the Permian and Triassic reservoirs in the Myall Creek Field.

The well follows on from the recently drilled Myall Creek North 1 and will be drilled to a vertical depth of 2,073 m by the contracted Silver City Drilling Rig 20.

Armour intends to connect the well to its gas gathering system immediately after flow testing in order to enable production through the Kincora facility and commence commercial gas sales.

Along with the drilling of Horseshoe 4 and Myall Creek North 1, Armour plans to undertake fracture stimulation operations at the Myall Creek 5A well to increase production from the well, with all activities anticipated to take a total of three months.

Armour’s current drilling campaign is part of its plan to achieve 20 TJ/d of gas sales.

The Kincora Gas Project is located in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

