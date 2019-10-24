Valmec becomes INNIO Waukesha representative

INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines has appointed Valmec as a gas compression provider for the Australian region.

As an authorised regional representative of INNIO Waukesha, Valmec will provide product support and assistance from Waukesha-trained service technicians to its clients.

Valmec will also have factory-direct access to new Waukesha® engines, spare parts and product support capabilities to support customers throughout Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Valmec will also have access to INNIO Waukesha’s wide range of model offerings, giving the company the capability to fulfil a wide spectrum of applications across various environments.

Valmec Managing Director Steve Dropulich said the new affiliation compliments the company’s servicing and operations model.

“With a significant number of trained technicians on the ground in Australia, Valmec is well-positioned to provide this new era of superior equipment support to new and existing clients in the market,” Mr Dropulich said.

For more information visit the Valmec website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au