ABB joins hydrogen project

Switzerland-headquartered ABB has won contracts for work on a project aiming to export hydrogen from Australia to Japan.

Known as the Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) pilot project, the development will be spearheaded by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and will see the construction of a terminal at the Port of Hastings, Victoria that will convert hydrogen gas made from brown coal into liquified hydrogen.

From there, the hydrogen will be stored and loaded into a specialised marine vessel for export to Japan.

ABB has been contracted in Australia for the supply and integration of electrical equipment including low voltage switchgear and distribution panels, power quality components, uninterruptible power supply, end-to-end engineering, project management and commissioning services, as well as instrumentation, motor and gearboxes for the terminal.

In Japan, the company will provide an automation and safety system to support the operations at the liquid hydrogen receiving terminal in Kobe.

ABB President Industrial Automation Peter Terwiesch said the project was a world first opportunity to commercialise technology for liquefying and transporting hydrogen.

“As a technology leader, our high-quality products and solutions are matched by our global experience and an innovative spirit,” he said.

Estimates on the project as a whole have been put at $400–500 million, with the Victorian and Federal governments each contributing $50 million.

Kawasaki anticipates construction of the facility will be completed by June next year, with an aim to begin operations in late 2020 or in 2021.

