Atlas pipeline completed

Jemena has reached mechanical completion of the natural gas pipeline less than three months since construction began.

In 2018, Senex and Jemena partnered to build, own and operate a 40 TJ/d gas processing facility and subsequent 60 km buried pipeline to the Wallumbilla Hub.

Mechanical completion of the pipeline has now been finalised, with construction of the Project Atlas gas processing facility still ongoing and commissioning of both to begin soon.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the partners continue to meet every development milestone for Project Atlas in the Surat Basin.

“Project Atlas is supporting both local construction jobs and the manufacturing industry, with gas to be sold to local manufacturers including CSR, Orora and O-I, with more contracts under negotiation,” said Mr Davies.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham says the project is a major milestone in securing domestic gas supply and creating jobs, and it is located on land that the Queensland Government granted for domestic-only gas last year.

“Senex’s Project Atlas is the first gas venture created by this government’s innovative domestic market policy and Queensland continues to set the pace on gas supply and policy,” said Dr Lynham.

The Atlas Project partners expect first gas by the end of 2019.

