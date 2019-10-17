Kalium Lakes awards pipeline contracts

The contracts for the design, supply and construction of Kalium Lakes’ $20 million gas pipeline lateral have been awarded.

The scope of works has been divided into three major contracts: the manufacturing and supply of the coated linepipe by Edgen Murray; pipeline installation by Pipecraft; and the pipeline’s design and inlet and delivery’s design, supply and construction by Primero.

The inlet station will receive gas from the APA metering facility near the Kumarina Roadhouse and will allow gas supply via a 79.4 km gas lateral to the delivery station.

At the delivery station, gas – at controlled temperature and pressure – will be provided for both power generation and use within the SOP production facility.

Kalium Lakes Chief Development Officer Rudolph van Niekerk said the company is pleased to have awarded the contracts to reputable contractors and suppliers.

“These contracts will not only supply gas for the initial 90 ktpa of SOP production but are also sufficient to supply gas for our expansion plans to produce 180 ktpa of SOP, as well as other potential magnesium by-productions,” said Mr van Niekerk.

For more information visit the Kalium Lakes website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au