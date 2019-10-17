Fyfe Managing Director steps down

A change of Managing Director is among the executive changes implemented by Fyfe as part of a succession plan.

Current Fyfe Managing Director Mark Dayman will take up the role of Executive Chair while Gary Spence, current Chair, will take the role of Managing Director.

Mr Dayman, who has been with Fyfe for over three decades, said this succession plan has been three years in the making.

“During my 35 years at Fyfe, I have worked across every sector of the company and this move will free me up to work on key projects and business opportunities for the company.

“I will be able to use my knowledge of the business, its people and my networks to further help Fyfe’s growth,” Mr Dayman said.

Mr Spence said he was looking forward to taking on his new role after being appointed Chair of Fyfe in July 2018 and believes the “great shape” of the business in the Adelaide and Brisbane markets will continue throughout Australia.

“We need to grow the business into other major population centres, particularly Sydney and Melbourne to make it a truly national company,” Mr Spence said.

“Mark is very strong in the oil and gas sector and my strength is in property and private development. I think we make a formidable team.”

Mr Dayman will remain at the Adelaide-based national professional services firm, while Mr Spence will share his time between Brisbane and Adelaide.

The changes will become effective at Fyfe’s annual general meeting on October 28, 2019.

For more information visit the Fyfe website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au

