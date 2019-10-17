Blue signs on for NQ Gas Pipeline

Blue Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bring gas to market via the North Queensland Gas Pipeline (NQGP).

The 391 km NQGP runs from the Moranbah Gas Project (MGP) in the Bowen Basin to Townsville, Queensland and is owned by Palisade Investment Partners.

Blue and Palisade signed an MOU that will see both parties market Blue’s Sapphire Block gas reserves in the Bowen as well as seek access to the existing MGP and its gas processing facilities.

Blue’s Sapphire Block interests are located in ATP 814P approximately 12 km from the MGP and have been assessed to contain more than 200 PJ of 3P reserves and 186 PJ of contingent resources.

Blue Chair John Ellice-Flint said developing this opportunity would help curb potential gas supply shortages on Australia’s east coast.

“The development of new domestic gas supplies to north Queensland will deliver regional economic growth opportunities through new industries such as the Imperium3 Townsville consortium’s proposed $3 billion, 18 GWh lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in Townsville,” he said.

“Thousands of new jobs in North Queensland depend on reliable and affordable domestic gas supplies over the next 30 years and Blue Energy is determined to play a major role in supplying domestic gas to meet this demand.

“The royalties paid on domestic gas production flow to the Queensland Government.”

Blue is also progressing the option of a southern pipeline through the Bowen Basin, having received approval from the Queensland Government for a pipeline survey licence earlier this year.

Blue has reported its total gas resource in the Bowen Basin to be more than 3,000 PJ at high estimate.

For more information visit the Blue Energy website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au