APGA makes major board changes

APGA has a new president and board member following its 51st annual general meeting (AGM) held earlier this week.

MPC Kinetic’s Tony O’Sullivan was appointed as the new APGA President for a two-year term following the APGA Convention and Exhibition in Adelaide, South Australia, while three nominations were received for three vacancies, so the other new appointments required no election.

Appointed to the APGA board are Donna McDowall of Quanta Services Australia and John Stuart-Robertson from HDI Lucas, who are both retiring Directors that renominated, along with Vacuworx Australia’s Luis Guevera.

The retiring President, Dave Maloney from CNC Project Management, was automatically reappointed to the board as the immediate past president, while the following continuing directors will serve their second year: Peter Cox, WorleyParsons; Mark Dayman, Fyfe; Kevin Lester, APA Group; Wendy Oldham, SEA Gas; and Leon Richards, McConnell Dowell.

Ms McDowall was elected at Vice-President and Ms Oldham as Treasurer for a one-year term.

For more information visit the APGA website.

