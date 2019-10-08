Vale Peter Rees

The Australian pipeline industry has been deeply saddened by the passing of industry legend Peter Rees.

Entering the oil and gas industry at age 19 in 1963, Peter worked for Colonial Gas Company in Victoria, which was then taken over by the Gas & Fuel Corporation of Victoria.

His first pipeline project was to hydrotest the first two sections of looping of the 30 inch (762 mm) Longford to Dandenong Pipeline in the late 1970s, and he later took over the company’s hydrostatic testing unit before leaving in 1984 to form his own business – Hydrostatic Testing Services.

With the help and support of his wife Suzanne, Peter worked on projects with the business throughout Australia and overseas, including in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan and Burma.

Known for his strong work ethic and commitment to his profession, Peter became well known in the industry and brought a wealth of experience to the worksite.

Health problems forced Peter to retire from the pipeline industry in 2001 and, despite having worked all around the world, he and Suzanne continued to live in Victoria.

A true legend of the industry, Peter will be remembered fondly throughout Australian pipeliner circles.