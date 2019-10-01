Santos awards major Barossa contract

A recent gas export pipeline contract award will progress the Barossa project to a Final Investment Decision (FID).

Santos has contracted Allseas Group for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the 260 km gas export pipeline.

The pipeline will tie the Barossa gas field, located 300 km north of Darwin, into the existing Bayu Undan to Darwin Pipeline.

Currently, the Barossa project is in its front-end engineering phase and includes a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, subsea production system and the gas export pipeline.

Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said this contract is another big step towards the Barossa FID and follows the award of the subsea production system in May, while evaluation of tenders for the FPSO and development drilling contracts are also progressing.

The Barossa field sits within Santos’ northern Australia portfolio and encompasses the petroleum permit NT/RL5 located in offshore Northern Territory.

Santos holds a 25 per cent interest in the Barossa joint venture with operator ConocoPhillips (37.5 per cent) and SK E&S (37.5 per cent).

