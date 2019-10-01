LNG giant continues supply for domestic market

Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) has continued its strong support of the Australian domestic gas market by supplying an additional 61 PJ of natural gas.

The additional gas supply follows a new gas sales agreement between APLNG and Origin Energy for 2020 and 2021.

The new contract will increase APLNG’s total supply commitment to more than 340 PJ for 2020 and 2021, accounting for more than 30 per cent of the total east coast domestic demand.

APLNG CEO Warwick King said the additional supply is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to provide more gas to the domestic market while actively working on increasing its domestic gas sales.

“In 2018, Australia Pacific LNG supplied on average over 600 TJ per day into the domestic market – more than the entire daily gas demand of Queensland,” said Mr King.

“This new contract will work to ensure substantial and industry leading levels of supply through 2021.”

Currently, APLNG is the largest producer of natural gas on Australia’s east coast with several gas production facilities in southern Queensland.

APLNG is a joint venture between ConocoPhillips Australia (37.5 per cent), Origin Energy (37.5 per cent) and Sinopec (25 per cent).

