Australia’s high hydrogen potential

According to Geoscience Australia’s analysis, Australia could be a world leader in supplying hydrogen to other nations.

Geoscience Australia’s report for the National Hydrogen Strategy, Prospective hydrogen production regions of Australia, identifies the regions in Australia that have high potential for hydrogen production.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the report shows every Australian state and territory has regions with excellent prospects for hydrogen production, as well as the resources, knowledge and infrastructure to produce and supply clean hydrogen to the world.

“There are more than 200,000 km2 of land rated as having great prospects for supporting renewable hydrogen production, confirming out potential for hydrogen production,” he said.

The findings of the report demonstrated hydrogen is uniquely placed to provide reliable power through storage and transport of energy.

“Hydrogen has the potential to be a major new industry over coming decades, similar to the scale of the LNG industry in Australia,” said Minister Canavan.

The Minister has used his trade mission to the Republic of Korea to release this report and has also signed a Letter of Intent for Australia’s collaboration with South Korea to develop a Hydrogen Action Plan by the end of the year.

The plan will promote hydrogen cooperation under existing energy and resources bilateral agreements, as well as developing a sustainable and commercial hydrogen industry.

Minister Canavan will further Australia’s hydrogen sector capacity when he addresses the Hydrogen Energy Meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

The National Hydrogen Strategy is expected to be released by the end of 2019.

