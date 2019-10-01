Atlas reaches multiple milestones

The Atlas Gas Pipeline Project is continuing to reach milestones and is well on track to start delivering gas.

Jemena has completed all the Atlas Gas Pipeline Project’s mainline pipeline construction activities within the past month, as well as successfully completing hydrotesting last week and achieving “excellent” drilling reports.

These milestones mean that the project is well on track to start delivering new gas supplies to Australian consumers by the end of the year.

Located approximately 20 km southwest of Wandoan in Queensland, the Atlas Gas Pipeline Project consists of a 60 km, 8 inch (203 mm) steel-coated buried gas pipeline and compressor station constructed by Jemena and its partners, Senex Energy and Spiecapag.

The project, once completed, will connect gas from Senex Energy’s Atlas gas field to the east coast gas market, via the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

Jemena Executive General Manager of Gas Markets Antoon Boey said the organisation is working hard with gas exploration companies at the Atlas project to bring new gas to Australian homes and businesses.

“We are acutely aware that Australia faces a gas supply crisis and Jemena is investing heavily in new gas transmission infrastructure to bring new gas supplies to the market,” said Mr Boey.

“The Atlas pipeline and processing facility have been designed to enable further expansion once additional gas reserves become available from the Atlas production area.”

The construction and commissioning of the Atlas project is expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

