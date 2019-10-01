AGL enters gas supply agreement

AGL Energy Limited and Esso Australia Resources have entered into a gas supply agreement.

The agreement is for the purchase of a total of 50 PJ of gas, which will support AGL’s continued supply to its gas customers.

AGL is committed to securing a cost-competitive gas supply for its customers from the available domestic market as well as a new gas supply from international markets through the proposed AGL Gas Import Jetty.

The new gas supply agreement with ExxonMobil’s Australian affiliate Esso will assist in these company commitments.

The agreement will commence on 1 January 2021 and conclude on 31 December 2022.

For more information visit the AGL website.

If you have news you would like featured in PPO contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au