Senex and Jemena complete $50m deal

Jemena has completed its acquisition of Senex Energy’s Roma North gas infrastructure.

In an agreement worth $50 million, Jemena has taken ownership of the Roma North gas processing facility and pipeline, and it will continue to transport Senex’s gas to market under a gas tolling arrangement.

The agreement also includes the potential for a low-cost expansion of the facility’s initial processing capacity from approximately 6 PJ/a to around 9 PJ/a at Senex’s option, as well as the provision for further processing capacity expansion up to the designed site capacity of approximately 18 PJ/a.

Jemena is also in the process of building the Atlas Gas Pipeline for Senex’s Project Atlas, which like Roma North is located in Queensland’s Surat Basin.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the company was pleased to continue its relationship with the pipeline operator.

“Senex’s broad natural gas development capabilities have been confirmed again at Roma North by construction and commissioning of the gas processing facility and pipeline to schedule and on budget,” he said.

“This transaction allows Senex to focus on its core competency of developing natural gas acreage while also benefiting from long-term tolling arrangements with flexible expansion options.”

The deal will cover an initial term of 21 years ending 31 December 2040, with an option to extend up to 10 years.

Senex estimates the Roma North facility will process 123 PJ of raw gas over the initial term, or 184 PJ if the facility is expanded.

For more information visit the Senex Energy website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au