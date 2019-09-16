Mahalo lease applications lodged

The Mahalo Joint Venture (JV) has lodged two petroleum lease applications (PLA) to the Queensland Government.

Submitted to Queensland’s Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, the PLAs cover the initial development area for the Mahalo Gas Project and are the first step in the process to convert a shorter term exploration tenure into a longer petroleum lease.

The JV is aiming for a 30-year lease term, which will carry a requirement to commence production within two years, with development to include a series of wells, a modular gas plant likely to be sized with an 80 TJ/d capacity and a pipeline connection of approximately 65 km in length.

Comet Ridge Manging Director Tor McCaul said an economically efficient dual lateral and vertical production well pair would see less wells drilled as part of a more efficient initial development.

The Mahalo JV consists of Comet Ridge (40 per cent equity), Australia Pacific LNG (30 per cent) and Santos (30 per cent).

The project is located in ATP 1191 in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

