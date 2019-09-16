Equus targeting first gas in 2024

The Equus Gas Project is taking the next step after completion of its upstream to LNG development plan.

The engineering and design process for the development plan was completed by McDermott International and Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) and comprises three production wells tied back to a floating production storage and offtake (FPSO), as well as a 160 km dry gas export pipeline to a nearshore 2 Mtpa floating LNG (FLNG) facility and an onshore pipeline connection.

Western Gas, Equus’ 100 per cent owner, said engineering and design operations will now focus on development proposals for the subsea, FPSO, pipeline and FLNG work packages.

“Equus is at the right stage of development where the introduction of an experienced and financially capable partner can help progress the project to first gas and realise the value of the greater Equus area,” said Western Gas Executive Director Andrew Leibovitch.

“The partnering process together with the preparation of the project work packages will deliver Western Gas with the financial, project delivery and operational expertise to drive Equus into production in 2024.”

The company has appointed Goldman Sachs as its financial adviser and is confident in achieving first gas from Equus in 2024.

The project is located offshore Western Australia, about 200 km northwest of Onslow and is planned to be connected to WA’s gas network via a connection to the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.

