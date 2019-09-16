ARENA prioritising hydrogen

Hydrogen is among the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA) investment priorities outlined in a newly launched plan.

ARENA said its funding will be directed towards initiatives that accelerate the development of Australia’s hydrogen industry, both domestic and export, along with other projects that reduce emissions and support renewables.

ARENA provided $1.44 billion in energy funding up to the end of the last financial year since its inception in 2012 and ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the agency was trying to facilitate Australia’s energy transition as much as it could.

“We need to launch a hydrogen industry to create opportunities across the domestic economy and to help position Australia to become a major renewable energy superpower through exporting hydrogen,” he said.

“Without our financial support the pathway to commercialisation would be blocked for many new technologies and businesses so ARENA has an important role to play.”

ARENA has provided funding to a number of hydrogen projects around Australia this year, including Hazer Group’s hydrogen and graphite project, BOC’s renewable hydrogen production and refuelling pilot project in Queensland and ATCO’s Clean Energy Innovation Hub in Western Australia.

Australia’s Chief Scientist Alan Finkel helped put hydrogen on the national agenda last year with a presentation to the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Council.

The presentation contended hydrogen exports from Australia could contribute $1.7 billion to the economy and provide 2,800 jobs by 2030 if properly facilitated by government and industry.

