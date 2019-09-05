WATCH: Gas pipeline installed under Brisbane River

APA Group has completed the installation of a gas pipeline, 905 m of which runs under the Brisbane River.

Part of the Murarrie Looping Project, APA contracted Diona Civil Engineering Contractors for the job, with additional support from Coe Drilling, with pipeline installation completed at a depth of 10 m below the river.

The horizontal directional drill (HDD) and pipe pull involved a 500 t drill rig, two franna cranes and six excavators, with task completed over 24 hours using 70 workers.

The new 300 mm high-pressure steel pipeline is a duplication of the Murarrie Pipeline, which provides gas to more than 88,000 customers.

