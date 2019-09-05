Project Atlas results “excellent”

Senex Energy says its natural gas projects in Queensland’s Surat Basin are making good progress.

Senex has now drilled and completed for production the first five wells of its latest Project Atlas drilling campaign, which will consist of approximately 60 wells in total.

Drilling reports say the wells have seen net coal intersections of up to 43 m and all wells are scheduled to be connected to the project’s compression station from October 2019.

Senex has also drilled and completed the first 10 wells of its Roma North campaign, for which around 50 wells are targeted.

Four of these wells have been tied to the Roma North compression station and the first train is currently operating at maximum capacity and above 8 TJ/d.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the company was happy with the way things were progressing.

“We continue to deliver our Surat Basin gas developments on schedule, on budget and with excellent safety and environmental performance,” he said.

“The initial results from both Roma North and Atlas production areas are of high quality and are a great start to the campaign.”

Approximately 110 wells in total are planned across both drilling campaigns.

Senex is the 100 per cent owner of both projects.

For more information visit the Senex website.

If you have project news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au