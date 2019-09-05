Fyfe acquires Gleeson Surveying

Fyfe has purchased Narrabri-based Gleeson Surveying to expand its reach in New South Wales.

Fyfe Managing Director Mark Dayman said the move would contribute to the company’s plan to expand by around 10 per cent in the coming two years.

“This would put us in a strong position to bid for work on major national infrastructure projects such as Inland Rail and Snowy 2 developments, as well as major gas and resources projects,” he said.

Though Fyfe is based in Adelaide, this acquisition would see it with its third office in regional NSW, with all Gleeson staff to be offered positions within the company.

Fyfe has 14 offices across Australia, including regional offices in Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

