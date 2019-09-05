First oil at Greater Enfield

Woodside has reported that first oil has been produced at the Greater Enfield Project offshore Western Australia.

The oil was produced through the Ngujima-Yin floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), which is located over the Vincent field.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said getting the project, which was approved in 2016, to this point on schedule and under budget was a significant achievement.

“A highlight included performing over five million work hours in the shipyard without a recordable safety incident,” he said.

“The technical and project leadership capabilities applied on the Greater Enfield Project will be carried forward as we progress our plans to develop the Scarborough and Browse offshore gas resources through the proposed Burrup Hub.”

All 12 Enfield development wells and associated subsea infrastructure have been completed and Woodside said the project would be an important contributor to the company’s targeted 2020 annual production of 100 MMboe.

Total investment in the project was US$1.9 billion (AU$2.83 billion).

Woodside operates Greater Enfield with a 60 per cent interest while Mitsui E&P Australia holds the remaining 40 per cent.

For more information visit the Woodside website.

If you have project news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au