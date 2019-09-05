Applications open for WA exploration funding

The Western Australia Government has opened applications for round 20 of its co-funded drilling scheme.

Managed by the state’s Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, the Exploration Incentive Scheme’s (EIS) Co-funded Exploration Drilling Program provides $5 million/a to encourage drilling in greenfields and under-explored areas of WA.

Available to oil and gas projects as well as minerals, explorers can be funded for a maximum of 50 per cent of a drilling project up to $150,000 for multihole programs, $200,000 for a single deep hole and $30,000 for prospectors.

WA Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said the state was always looking for the next big project.

“The scheme’s success is reflected by the high completion rate of co-funded drilling projects, and in the varied mix of new-energy and traditional exploration projects that were successful in Round 19 earlier this year,” he said.

“The EIS program continues to produce major discoveries, which can lead to new mines being developed and more jobs for Western Australians.”

Applications for this round close at 5pm on 4 October 2019.

For more information visit the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au