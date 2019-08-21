Gorgon CCS finally operational

The long-delayed carbon capture and storage (CCS) development has begun at the Chevron-operated Gorgon LNG Project.

Chevron Australia announced the start up and operation of the facility, which will capture CO2 emitted from the project and store it underground at Barrow Island, Western Australia.

While the Gorgon field was brought online in February 2017, the injection system had been delayed on multiple occasions thanks to issues such as pipeline leaks and corrosion risks.

Chevron Australia Managing Director Al Williams said the successful start-up sees the commencement of one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas mitigation projects ever attempted in the oil and gas industry.

“This achievement is the result of strong collaboration across industry and governments and supports our objective of providing affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy essential to our modern lives,” he said.

“We are monitoring system performance and plan to safely ramp up injection volumes over the coming months as we bring online processing facilities.”

Chevron expects the facility to reduce Gorgon’s greenhouse gas emissions by around 40 per cent, or 100 million t, once it is fully operational, potentially giving the project the lowest emissions intensity of any LNG project in Australia.

Gorgon is one of the world’s largest natural gas projects with the ability to produce 15.6 million t/a of LNG.

The project is operated by Chevron, which owns a 46.3 per cent interest in the scheme, with ExxonMobil (25 per cent), Shell (25 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.25 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1 per cent) and JERA (0.417 per cent) possessing the remaining interest.

For more information visit the Chevron Australia website.

If you have project news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au