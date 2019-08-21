Gas-fired power up on east coast

Gas-fired power generation on Australia’s east coast was 36 per cent higher in July compared to last year, according to EnergyQuest.

A new report from the energy analyst said 8.1 PJ was exported last month from Queensland to the southern states and short-term gas prices in the east were lower than in June as well as July 2018.

LNG hit a new high with a record 7 million t across 102 cargoes shipped in July, with high numbers attributed to Woodside’s Pluto facility coming back online after maintenance operations, along with the increased production of Shell’s Prelude.

Japan remained Australia’s largest LNG customer, having received 42 deliveries during the month, while China came in second place with 39 cargoes.

The cargoes were sharp increases from the previous month when both countries received 32 LNG cargoes.

Korea is also becoming a significant LNG customer for Australia, now accounting for 10 per cent of total exports.

