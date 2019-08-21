Future Fuels releases hydrogen report

The Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) has released a report covering the work of hydrogen roadmaps from around the world.

Compiled to assist with the development of other hydrogen roadmaps and strategies, including Australia’s National Hydrogen Strategy, the report compares 19 separate plans from around the world and looks at how opportunities around hydrogen are being developed.

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) is the largest industry partner of Future Fuels CRC and APGA CEO Steve Davies said this kind of work was essential to building a sustainable hydrogen industry.

“The pace and manner in which the Future Fuels CRC has been established and already delivering results is a great start of this partnership between gas infrastructure industries and academia,” said Mr Davies.

“Future fuels like hydrogen have so much to offer Australia and the research programs of the Future Fuels CRC are essential for us to achieve their full potential.”

APGA, Energy Networks Australia and Future Fuels CRC are working with Australia’s Chief Scientist Alan Finkel on the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy, with Dr Finkel helping put fuel on the national agenda last year with a presentation to the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Council.

The presentation contended hydrogen exports from Australia could contribute $1.7 billion to the economy and provide 2,800 jobs by 2030 if properly facilitated by government and industry.

For more information visit the Future Fuels CRC website.

If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au