INPEX contracts pipeline leaders for Ichthys

Two new engineering contracts have been awarded in relation to the development of the Ichthys gas field.

McDermott International and Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE) have been awarded contracts to provide a joint subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (URF) and subsea production systems (SPS) solution for the development of the INPEX-operated field off the coast of Western Australia.

The scope of the contract also includes a new subsea well gathering system tied back to the existing central processing facility, as well as the development of new subsea wells tied-in to the existing gathering system.

The two companies will lead the project from offices in Perth, WA, while fabrication of the URF equipment will be carried out at McDermott’s fabrication facility in Batam, Indonesia.

McDermott Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Ian Prescott said both companies were leaders in subsea development.

“McDermott’s majority share of this award is a testament to our expertise in executing large and complex subsea EPCI projects,” he said.

“Our experience will ensure delivery during the next phase of this key gas field development.”

Offshore installation of the URF and SPS will commence next year and be completed in 2023.

For more information visit the McDermott website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Managing Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au