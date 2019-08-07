APGA introduces CEO video updates

APGA has introduced a new format for the presentation of regular messages from its CEO to members.

APGA’s latest newsletter contains the very first example of the new video messages, which the association said it will trial for the next six months.

In his first video address, APGA CEO Steve Davies discusses the latest developments in the industry, including recent announcements from the Federal Government that it will initiate new gas measures to ensure domestic supplies are kept at sufficient levels with prices pushed down.

