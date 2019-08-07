APA granted survey licence for Galilee-Moranbah pipeline

The Queensland Government has granted APA Group a survey licence for its proposed Galilee Moranbah Pipeline.

APA plans to build, own and operate the 240 km pipeline, connecting gas sources operated by Comet Ridge and Vintage Energy in the state’s Galilee Basin to the gas processing and distribution hub in Moranbah.

The pipeline would provide a route to market for Comet Ridge and Vintage’s Galilee Deeps Joint Venture, as well as Comet Ridge’s additional CSG interests in the region.

The two company’s signed an agreement with APA in May this year regarding gas transportation services.

APA Managing Director Rob Wheals said the company was pleased the project was moving forward.

“The opportunity to build a new pipeline to help our customers unlock a new gas supply and connect it to market is always great news,” he said.

“The granting of the survey licence means we can get out into the field and commence working with stakeholders along a potential route.”

APA is now engaging with a range of stakeholders including state and local government representatives, exploration tenement holders and landowners regarding the pipeline and its route through Queensland, while Comet Ridge and APA plan to conduct a combined field visit later this month.

The proposed pipeline could also connect to the existing North Queensland Gas Pipeline, potentially expanding its number of customers.

