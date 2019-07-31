Jemena purchases electrolyser

Jemena has purchased an electrolyser for its New South Wales green gas project.

The 500 kw electrolyser is the first of its kind in NSW and will use solar and wind power to create hydrogen gas to be stored in Jemena’s gas network.

The process will drive Jemena’s Western Sydney Green Gas Project, formerly known as Project H2GO, a $15 million trial co-funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency which will produce hydrogen for use in the NSW network.

Jemena General Manager Strategy and Commercial Gabrielle Sycamore said the project will demonstrate the co-mingling, storage and distribution of hydrogen and natural gas in the existing network.

“NSW’s first electrolyser will ensure we can develop processes to store renewably generated energy in existing network infrastructure for use when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow,” she said.

“Gas is vital to many Australian companies and communities including the $196 billion mining and manufacturing industry and more than 6.5 million homes.

“Customers are increasingly looking for sustainable energy solutions and Jemena believes renewable gases such as hydrogen and biomethane can play an important role in meeting the NSW Government’s objective of net zero emissions by 2050.”

The project is aiming to produce hydrogen gas within the next five years.

