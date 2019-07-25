Beach to drill onshore for offshore gas

Beach Energy subsidiary Lattice Energy will undertake a new project involving drilling from onshore to access offshore gas.

Lattice has been granted authority from the Victorian Government’s Earth Resources Regulation to advance its Enterprise Project, located near Port Campbell off Victoria’s southwest coast.

The project involves drilling deep under the ocean floor via a technique known as extended reach drilling, which avoids any impact on the marine environment and begins from the land onshore.

Lattice has successfully used the technique previously at a nearby site and has produced gas there since 2016.

Earth Resources Regulation will monitor the project’s progress and ensure its safety and environmental standards are met, while the development is expected to attract at least $50 million in investment.

Earth Resources Regulation Executive Director Anthony Hurst said the approval would help move the project further along.

“Lattice Energy can now proceed to seek final approvals and continue to engage closely with the local community to keep them updated with on-site activities,” he said.

“We will ensure that Lattice Energy fulfils its regulatory obligations to protect people and the environment.”

Earth Resources Regulation is a branch of the Victorian Government’s Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.

