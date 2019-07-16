CCE supporting future Indigenous engineers

Corrosion Control Engineering (CCE) has partnered with Engineering Aid Australia (EAA) to inspire and support future Indigenous engineers.

CCE is one of Australasia’s leading cathodic protection suppliers and service providers, offering corrosion prevention solutions for underground and submarine steel pipelines and structures.

EAA is a not for profit organisation that inspires and supports Indigenous high school students to become engineers.

CCE Group General Manager Jason Paterson said the partnership was an important step in the company’s continued support of the Indigenous community.

“As a specialist engineering company that works within remote Indigenous communities of Australia, CCE is proud to announce this recent partnership,” he said.

“For over 20 years EAA has supported Indigenous students during their high school studies, encouraging them to go onto study and pursue careers as professional engineers.”

EAA’s activities include supporting the attendance of more than 20 students – at no cost – to the week-long Australian Engineering School, hosted at Sydney University in January and Curtin University in Perth in July.

The not for profit also provides students who attend the school with financial assistance to complete their high school studies, as well as going on to study engineering or a related course at an Australian university.

EAA also assists students in finding work after they leave high school, including through facilitating work experience and career opportunities with the organisation’s sponsors.

