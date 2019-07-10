Construction begins on Atlas pipeline

Jemena has officially commenced construction of the Atlas Gas Pipeline in Queensland.

The 60 km gas pipeline and compressor station will transport gas from Senex Energy’s Project Atlas in the Surat Basin to market via the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.

Jemena has enlisted Spiecapag Australia to construct the pipeline, while Valmec has been contracted to build an associated compressor station.

Jemena Executive General Manager of Gas Markets Antoon Boey said the pipeline should be commissioned before the end of the year.

“We are currently in the early stages of construction, with around 90 people on site conducting clear and grade and stringing activities, and we expect this work to ramp up quickly over the coming weeks,” he said.

Mr Boey said Jemena would continue to invest in infrastructure to bring new gas supply to Australia’s east coast market.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the pipeline would be deliver gas that is “much-needed”.

The pipeline will be 8 inches (203 mm) in diameter, buried at a depth of 1,200 to 2,000 mm and will have the capacity to transport 40 TJ of gas per day.

During the lifecycle of the project, almost 200 jobs will be created.

For more information visit the Jemena website.

If you have company news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au