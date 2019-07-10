COAG Energy Council releases hydrogen papers

The Australian Government has released nine papers for consultation to help develop the National Hydrogen Strategy.

The Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Council is seeking responses from industry and the wider community to questions contained in the papers, which were informed by submissions to a request for information that occurred earlier this year, in addition to other stakeholder discussions.

Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said hydrogen had significant potential as an industry in Australia.

“The development of our hydrogen resources will create new Australian jobs and an export industry valued in the billions,” he said.

“Key export markets such as Japan and Korea are shifting their energy consumption towards hydrogen and we need to be ready to grasp that opportunity.”

Hydrogen was put on Australia’s energy agenda last year after a presentation to the COAG Energy Council from the Hydrogen Strategy Group, led by Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel, claimed the country’s hydrogen exports could contribute $1.7 billion and provide 2,800 jobs by 2030, if given the right policy settings.

Federal Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said the government had already invested more than $100 million in hydrogen projects across the country.

“Hydrogen is uniquely placed to provide reliable power through storage and transport of energy,” he said.

“Hydrogen exports from Australia to Asia will also play an important role in helping other countries reduce their emissions, just as the LNG sector is doing today, all while keeping our economy strong.”

Click here to view and respond to the papers.

For more information visit the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science website.

