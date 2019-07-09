McElroy celebrates 50 years in fusion

McElroy, which has a strong presence in Australia, is celebrating its fifth decade as a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic pipe fusion machines.

Although the company’s history dates back 65 years to its beginnings as a contract job shop, McElroy found its way into the thermoplastics sector in 1969 when company founder Art McElroy designed a 2 inch (51 mm) prototype machine for a high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe product.

From here, McElroy rapidly developed more sizes along with stationary and wheeled models and eventually tracked models.

With consistent investment in engineering and product development, the company’s equipment has been able to stay at the industry forefront and is relied upon particularly in the construction of natural gas distribution systems.

In the 1990s, the McElroy created the TracStar® which would become its signature line.

A self-contained, track mounted fusion machine, today the TracStar is available in a full range of sizes from 28 to 48 inches (711 to 1,219 mm), with users benefiting from a reduced manpower requirement thanks to increased mobility and hydraulic assistance on key functions.

To meet increasing demand for the use of pipe up to 78 inch (2,000 mm), McElroy introduced the Talon™ 2000 – a self-propelled machine with a jaw design that self-loads pipe from the ground, positions it to be fused and moves from joint to joint down the pipeline.

The new method for handling pipe, provides a safer and more efficient way to fuse large pipe.

These products continue to increase McElroy’s sales and market presence, with a focus on innovation and efficiency, allowing the company to remain a key player in fusion equipment.

