Utility completes pipeline installation

The installation of Melbourne Water’s M102 pipeline has been completed.

For more than a decade, Melbourne Water has been renewing the M102 water main to secure a reliable water supply for the city.

Earlier this week, groups involved with the development of the project signed one of the final lengths of pipe before it was installed.

The original main has been in operation for more than 80 years and supplies water to the Melbourne suburbs of Footscray, Altona and Werribee.

Construction of the final 2 km section has been underway since July 2018, with works taking place between Paramount Road, West Footscray and Williamstown Road, Yarraville.

John Holland has been involved in the installation across all four stages of the 16 km alignment, using Sintakote steel pipes supplied by Steel Mains, ranging from 972 to 1,200 mm outside diameter.

With the pipes installed, the final stage of construction will be to fill the trench with rock, soil and asphalt to ensure safe conditions for vehicles and pedestrians.

