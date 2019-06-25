Government grants Windorah gas pipeline licence

A pipeline licence allowing gas to be transported from the Windorah Gas Project has been granted by the Queensland Government.

Under a 30-year term that can be renewed as required, the licence will allow raw gas to be transported from Real Energy’s Windorah project in southwest Queensland’s Cooper Basin to the Mount Howitt facility operated by Santos.

From there, the gas will flow into processing and transport infrastructure owned by Santos and Beach Energy, with Real having executed the relevant agreements with the two companies last year.

Real Managing Director Scott Brown said the deal was a critical step forward in the path to commercialisation of Windorah.

“It essentially means we can commence construction of the pipeline,” he said.

“This permit greatly assists gas offtake negotiations and our ongoing discussions with debt financiers for pipeline constructions.”

Real is currently producing gas from its Tamarama wells at the project, which are located in the ATP 927 permit area.

The company said the 3C gas resources of Windorah have been estimated at more than 19 billion m3 of gas, with Real being 100 per cent owner and operator of the project.

