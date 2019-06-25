July edition of The Australian Pipeliner now online

The latest edition of The Australian Pipeliner is now available to be read online as a digital magazine.

The digital edition can be viewed on a tablet, computer or smartphone. To view the magazine click here.

The July edition of The Pipeliner contains:

An article commemorating 10 years of the Energy Pipelines Cooperative Research Centre.

A look at Jemena’s Atlas Gas Pipeline Project.

A story exploring the 440 km Roma to Brisbane Pipeline, commissioned in 1969.

A summary of the last 12 months of developments in the New South Wales industry.

And much more!

Want to know more?

Click here to subscribe to the free fortnightly e-newsletter to stay up-to-date with all the latest news in the Australian pipeline industry.

The Pipeliner is also on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Follow the magazine to receive the best of the Australian pipeline industry in your newsfeed.