Arrow awards construction contract

Arrow Energy has awarded a joint venture (JV) a contract for construction on two of its major projects.

Under the contract, a JV comprising China Petroleum Engineering and Construction and Nacap (CNJV) will deliver off plot construction management services for Arrow for construction works in the Surat and Bowen basins in Queensland.

CNJV will include construction of the surface well pad infrastructure, as well as Arrow’s gathering networks.

Major projects for the company are taking place in these two basins and the appointment will support Arrow’s in its goal to expand its Surat and Bowen assets and developing its infrastructure to deliver more gas to market.

Arrow has a 27-year gas supply deal with the Shell-operated Queensland Curtis LNG JV, signed in December 2017, commercialising its 5 tcf gas reserves in the Surat Basin.

Its project in the Bowen Basin involves a phased expansion of CSG production, including infrastructure for extracting and compressing gas, as well as for treating water produced from CSG extraction.

