HPDP awards new contracts

BMD Group has been awarded a contract to construct the final 18 km of the Haughton Pipeline Duplication Project (HPDP).

The $225 million, 36.5 km pipeline will provide Townsville with a backup supply of bulk water from the Burdekin Water Supply Scheme.

Minister for Communities, Disability Services and Seniors and Member for Mundingburra Coralee O’Rourke said an additional 200 jobs and $30 million would be injected into the local economy during the next stage of construction.

“BMD has a long-standing history in Townsville and will construct the final leg of the 36.5 km pipeline while using local businesses and creating local jobs,” she said.

“This next stage of the project means hundreds of jobs – reflecting a key focus of the Palaszczuk Government – investing in regional jobs and supporting regional Queensland businesses.’’

BMD Group Executive Director Operations Scott Power said the company had been delivering in north Queensland for 25 years.

“As a company dedicated to collaborative contracting and local input, we are focusing on the creation of local jobs during construction and are looking at spending in excess of $30 million with local businesses,” he said.

HPDP is expected to be completed in December this year.

For more information visit the Townsville City Council website.

